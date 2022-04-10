Analyzing NeuroPace (NPCE) and Its Peers

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeuroPace to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.24 NeuroPace Competitors $1.16 billion $85.74 million 27.84

NeuroPace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuroPace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 4 0 2.50 NeuroPace Competitors 1186 4477 7936 220 2.52

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.97%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.74%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -708.98% -63.49% -17.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeuroPace competitors beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

