Analyzing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 4 12 0 2.75 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of 93.21, indicating a potential upside of 140.24%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 635.13 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.27

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

