Andrew Pickering Buys 385,000 Shares of Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEVGet Rating) insider Andrew Pickering purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,655.00 ($29,815.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 61.84 and a current ratio of 62.51.

About Global Energy Ventures (Get Rating)

Global Energy Ventures Ltd., an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as TTE Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

