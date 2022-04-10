Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 15,344,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,672,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $165,231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

