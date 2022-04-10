Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

