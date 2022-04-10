AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 305,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

