Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

