Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.63 million. Aravive posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $5.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

