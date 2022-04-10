Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

