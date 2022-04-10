Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.85. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 48,162 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.