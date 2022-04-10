Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,178,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.34% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $380,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.