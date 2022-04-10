Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 66.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

NYSE:CNR opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.