Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Employers by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.39 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

