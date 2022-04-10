Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

LOGI stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

