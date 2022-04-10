Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.48 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

