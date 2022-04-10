Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 9.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

