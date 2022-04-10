Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $4.75 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of UniFirst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNF opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

