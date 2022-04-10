Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $38.42

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.42, but opened at $39.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

