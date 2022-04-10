Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

