ATB Capital Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.40 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd.

XLY stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

