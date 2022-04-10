ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.
NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
