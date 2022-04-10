ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.