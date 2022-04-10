Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.21

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.21 and traded as low as $45.70. Atlanticus shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 52,018 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATLC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $696.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.