Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAWW stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 1,163,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,065,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

