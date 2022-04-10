Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $384.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,239,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

