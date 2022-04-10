AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

T stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

