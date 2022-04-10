ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock.

ATTRAQT Group stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.73. ATTRAQT Group has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.80 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.46.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

