aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

LIFE stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

