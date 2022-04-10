Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 758.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 136,013 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 38,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EPRF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 31,564 shares of the stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.