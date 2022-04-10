Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GDV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

