Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 613,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 139,065 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,417 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. 11,838,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

