AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

