Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

