Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $92,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 107.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,637 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $32.06 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

