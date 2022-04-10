Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $232,362,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

AXON traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,482. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

