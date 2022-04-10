Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Axonics has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,034. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

