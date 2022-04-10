Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

AZRE stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $776.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

