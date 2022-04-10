Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLZE. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 24.00.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Backblaze has a one year low of 8.75 and a one year high of 36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 11.60.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

