Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.