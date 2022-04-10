Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.
NYSE BKR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
