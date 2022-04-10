Bank of America Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$85.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.88.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP opened at C$94.35 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.