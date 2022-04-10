Bank of America Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$85.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.88.
TSE CP opened at C$94.35 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$87.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.27.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
