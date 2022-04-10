Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.07.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.