Barclays Boosts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €40.00

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

