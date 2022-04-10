Barclays Boosts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €40.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.