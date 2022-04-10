Barclays Increases Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 285

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

