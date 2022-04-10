Barclays Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $19.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 401,703 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

