Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.13).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,828 ($37.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,878.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,034.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,744.92).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

