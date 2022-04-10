Barclays Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $59.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.68.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

