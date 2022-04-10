Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider John F. Tutte Acquires 20,000 Shares

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($667,540.98).
BWY stock opened at GBX 2,576 ($33.78) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,776 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,057.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.74. Bellway p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,410 ($31.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.26).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.
About Bellway (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.