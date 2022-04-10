Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $994.24 million, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

