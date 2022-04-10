Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

BRY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $994.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

