Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.