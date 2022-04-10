Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.
NYSE BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
