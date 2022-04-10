BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,373 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

